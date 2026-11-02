Three women killed in airborne crash on Lodge freeway

The Brief A deadly crash killed three Detroit women on the Lodge Sunday morning. The vehicle was heading southbound on the Lodge at Wyoming at the time. State police said the vehicle went airborne and struck at concrete barrier.



An early morning crash on the Lodge freeway Sunday killed three people, according to Michigan State Police.

The backstory:

The chaotic crash was due to high speed and alcohol, investigators say.

All three victims killed were women from Detroit.

Timeline:

Troopers responded to the single vehicle crash on the southbound Lodge at 2 a.m. Sunday, near Wyoming Avenue.

The driver failed to turn the wheel on a curve and left the freeway, speeding up an embankment, through shrubbery and went airborne.

MSP says the vehicle landed on the entrance ramp to the southbound Lodge from Wyoming and hit a concrete barrier.