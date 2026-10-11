Indigenous Peoples' Day events throughout the Midwest

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The Brief Many states in the Midwest, including Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin observe Indigenous Peoples Day on the second Monday of October. The day is meant to celebrate Native American history and culture as well as recognize the challenges many in the community continue to face. There are various events throughout the Midwest to commemorate Indigenous Peoples Day.



Indigenous Peoples Day is observed throughout many states in the U.S. on the second Monday of October to celebrate Native American history and culture and recognize the challenges that the community continues to face.

There are many events across the Midwest taking place on Monday to commemorate Indigenous Peoples Day.

Events in Michigan

Local perspective:

Michigan formally recognizes and observes Indigenous Peoples' Day on the second Monday of October every year. Detroit also has formally recognized Indigenous Peoples Day since 2018, according to the Associated Press.

There are several events taking place to commemorate the day in Michigan.

Mid Michigan College – Harrison, Mich.

The college will be hosting a community event to celebrate the cultural traditions of Native peoples on campus throughout the day. The event, hosted in partnership with the Saginaw Chippeaw Indian Tribe, will begin at 10 a.m. with an opening by Blue House Singers & Drum Circle and go on until noon.

Leelanau Historical Society, Leland Library, and Old Art Building – Leland, Mich.

Festivities for Indigenous Peoples Day will begin at the Old Art Building in Leland, Mich. at 12:45 p.m. with a dance and drumming performance by members of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians.

People will also be able to admire over 200 traditional baskets on display by the Leelanau Historical Society at their museum, as well as samplings of local indigenous food and short films about local Indigenous culture.

The Henry Ford – Dearborn, Mich.

The Henry Ford will be hosting a variety of events and exhibits throughout this month and next to commemorate Indigenous Peoples Day and Indigenous culture.

From Oct. 10 to Nov. 30, an exhibit will be on display at the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation showcasing a collection that discusses Indigenous involvement in the American Revolution and these conflicting connections.

Additional Native American collections will be on display throughout November and can be seen here.

Enrolled tribal citizens of federally recognized tribal nations, as well as Canadian First Nations, Inuit and Metis people receive free admission year-round to the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation and Greenfield Village.

Events in Illinois

Local perspective:

Illinois recognizes Indigenous Peoples Day on the last Monday of September instead of the second Monday of October.

Some bills have sought to change this and replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day, but Columbus Day remains the official Illinois state holiday on the second Monday of October.

Gichigamiin Indigenous Nations Museum – Evanston, Ill.

The museum will be hosting an event to celebrate the diversity and vibrancy of Indigenous cultures with free admission to the museum throughout Monday. The event will include guided craft activities.

Chicago Children's Museum – Chicago

The Chicago Children's Museum will be hosting a story lounge with books that celebrate Indigenous children, families, history and culture. There will also be a station to create a "seed ball" of wildflower seeds that are native to Illinois that you can plant at home.

Old Town School of Folk Music – Chicago

To honor Indigenous Peoples Day, a group concert will be held in Lincoln Square, featuring performances by Afro-Puerto Rican bomb ensemble Colectivo Sayba, Afro-Venezuelan musical group Tamanco Tambor, and Mexican folk music ensemble, Trio Axol.

The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. on Monday with free admission, though donations are encouraged.

Events in Minnesota

Local perspective:

Minnesota recognizes Indigenous Peoples Day on the second Monday of October annually. Minneapolis and St. Paul also observe Indigenous Peoples Day.

Indigenous Peoples Day Weekend Food Truck Festival – St. Paul, Minn.

This year, Indigenous Peoples Weekend is combining with the Native American Food Truck Festival in St. Paul. The event will take place at Battle Creek Regional Park & Recreation Center with free admission.

Indigenous Peoples Day Comission – Duluth City Hall, Duluth, Minn.

Duluth City Hall will host an event to celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day with the community. The event will include a few speakers, a proclamation, and a discussion. The event will begin at 11 a.m.



I⁠⁠ndigenous Peoples Day Powwow at the Minneapolis American Indian Center – Minneapolis

From 3 to 7 p.m., the Minneapolis American Indian Center will hold a Powwow in honor of Indigenous Peoples Day. There will also be vendors celebrating local artwork and food. The powwow will be hosted by the Culture Language Arts Network.

Events in Wisconsin

Local perspective:

Wisconsin recognizes Indigenous Peoples Day on the second Monday of October every year, and Milwaukee also observes the same day for Indigenous Peoples.

Indigenous Peoples Day Celebration – Milwaukee Public Museum

The Milwaukee Public Museum will be hosting special programming throughout the day on Monday to highlight Indigenous cultures, traditions and history. There will be a performance at 11:45 a.m. with drum rhythms native to the Mexica (commonly referred to as the Aztecs) as well as a Powwow Drumming and Dancing performance at 12:15 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Ho-Chunk Nation's Indigenous Peoples Day Celebration – La Crosse, Wis.

The Ho-Chunk Nation will be having an Indigenous Peoples Day celebration featuring crafts, traditional games, vendors, bus tours and speakers at Myrick Park in La Crosse, Wis. running from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

Marquette Symposium Indigenous Ways of Belonging – Milwaukee

Marquette University is hosting a symposium on Oct. 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. featuring indigenous perspectives on belonging as well as discussions on how to connect that to Marquette's history, mission and current initiatives.

The event is free to attend, and you can reserve a spot here.