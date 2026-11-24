Police sources: Detroit Assistant Chief of Police suspended amid ongoing investigation
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Assistant Chief of Police for the Detroit Police Department has been suspended amid an ongoing investigation, police sources told FOX 2.
Assistant Chief of Police suspended
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A police department spokesperson declined to comment on the reason behind the investigation, but FOX 2 has confirmed Franklin Hayes, who was promoted to Assistant Chief in 2025, was suspended Tuesday.
As the Assistant Chief, Hayes was second-in-command for the entire department.
FOX 2 will update this report when we find more information.
The Source: FOX 2 used information from police sources for details in this report.