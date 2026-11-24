The Brief The Detroit Assistant Chief of Police has been suspended amid an investigation, police sources say. A police department spokesperson declined to comment. As the Assistant Chief, Franklin Hayes was second-in-command for the entire department.



The Assistant Chief of Police for the Detroit Police Department has been suspended amid an ongoing investigation, police sources told FOX 2.

Assistant Chief of Police suspended

Big picture view:

A police department spokesperson declined to comment on the reason behind the investigation, but FOX 2 has confirmed Franklin Hayes, who was promoted to Assistant Chief in 2025, was suspended Tuesday.

As the Assistant Chief, Hayes was second-in-command for the entire department.

FOX 2 will update this report when we find more information.