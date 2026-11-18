The Brief New Jersey ranked worst, recording 56.9 driving incidents per 1,000 drivers. New Jersey also had the nation’s highest accident rate (37.6 per 1,000). Michigan ranked best with the fewest driving incidents (22.1 per 1,000 drivers) and the lowest accident rate (11.5 per 1,000).



Driving is a daily necessity for millions of Americans, but sharing the road with other drivers can come with risks.

A new study examining driving incidents across the country found significant differences in how motorists fare from state to state, with some recording considerably more accidents, speeding incidents and other violations than others.

Researchers analyzed tens of millions of auto insurance inquiries submitted through QuoteWizard by LendingTree between Jan. 1 and Aug. 31, 2026.

To determine the rankings, researchers calculated driving incidents per 1,000 drivers in each state. The analysis included accidents, DUIs, speeding-related incidents and general citations.

New Jersey has worst drivers, ranking reveals

Big picture view:

New Jersey topped the list as having the worst drivers in the U.S., recording 56.9 driving incidents per 1,000 drivers through August 2026.

The state also had the highest accident rate in the study, with 37.6 accidents per 1,000 drivers.

North Carolina ranked second, with 48.1 incidents per 1,000 drivers, while Massachusetts and South Carolina tied for third at 45.9 incidents.

New Jersey recorded 56.9 driving incidents per 1,000 drivers, including the nation’s highest accident rate (37.6 per 1,000). (Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

"New Jersey’s car insurance rates are 18% higher than the national average, but car insurance costs less than the average in the other states," auto insurance expert Rob Bhatt said in a statement. "An area’s crash rates, in particular, can affect car insurance rates. Car accidents increase insurance companies’ expenses, and these costs get passed along to consumers in the form of higher car insurance rates. That said, there are other factors that also impact an area’s car insurance rates."

Michigan has best drivers, according to data

The other side:

Meanwhile, Michigan had the fewest driving incidents, with 22.1 per 1,000 drivers.

Michigan also recorded the lowest accident rate, at 11.5 per 1,000 drivers.

RELATED: These US states have the worst-behaved drivers: See where your state ranks

Hawaii ranked second with 23.4 incidents, followed closely by New Mexico at 23.5.

While this may be a good sign, Bhatt said that fewer incidents don’t guarantee a cheaper policy.

"It’s tough to draw a definitive conclusion, because car insurance costs less than the national average in Hawaii but more than the average in Michigan," Bhatt continued. "New Mexico’s rates are close to the average. In some states, these other factors offset the impacts of crash rates, sometimes to the benefit of consumers and sometimes not."