The Brief The Michigan Attorney General has filed suit against the operators of a BP gas station. The station, near Metro Airport, has long been accused of high prices with claims of gouging. Most major rental car businesses near airports require vehicles to be returned with full tanks of gas.



The operators of a gas station near Metropolitan Airport are being sued for price gouging by the state.

Big picture view:

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel filed the lawsuit Tuesday against the operators and landlords of the station, located on Middle Belt in Romulus.

Nessel says the station operators hike up gasoline prices because of its proximity to the airport. She is alleging violations of the Michigan Consumer Protection Act, including price gouging and civil conspiracy.

The AG's office has launched multiple investigations into the gas station after people complained about what seems to be unusually high prices.

The circuit court lawsuit follows a court-authorized investigation launched by Nessel in June of this year.

‘Egregious price gouging’

What they're saying:

The Attorney General’s lawsuit says most rental car agreements require vehicles be returned with a full tank of gasoline.

"The gas station in question is located across the street from DTW’s rental car company return lots and, the lawsuit alleges, exploits this location to sell gas at excessive, and therefore unlawful, per-gallon prices," Nessel's office said in a release. "The lawsuit further alleges that the excessive and unlawful pricing is the subject of a civil conspiracy between the operator of the gas station and the landlord companies, which charge an inflated monthly rent predicated on an agreement that the operator will charge excessive per-gallon prices."

According to Nessel, the landlord of the gas station is also involved by benefiting from the inordinately high prices.

"In Michigan, no business has become more widely known for, or even synonymous with, obvious and egregious price gouging than the airport BP," said Nessel in a statement. "My office has received constant complaints about the pump prices at the airport BP gas station, and it’s plainly apparent how customers are impacted by their unlawful pricing.

"Price gouging is illegal in Michigan, and a premier location is not an excuse to abuse your customers."

The backstory:

Nessel's office says several customer complaints were made in 2025 and 2026.

On April 9, 2026, an Attorney General office investigator bought fuel at the gas station for $5.24 per gallon.

On that same day, data from online gasoline pricing compiler GasBuddy allegedly showed that numerous other stations across Metro Detroit were charging between $3.79 and $3.99 per gallon.

The Department then continued to compare rates to those of other gas stations and observed a gross disparity ranging from 22% to 72% more than its competitors for similar gasoline.

Dig deeper:

In her lawsuit, the Attorney General seeks as relief, among other remedies:

termination of the gas station lease between the gas station operator and landlord;

injunctive relief prohibiting M-Twelve Fuels, LLC and Airport BP, LLC from operating a gas station at the airport-adjacent property;

injunctive relief prohibiting Airport BP, LLC and M-Corp Management, LLC or any of its future lessees from charging excessive gasoline prices; and

the imposition of civil fines for each and every violation of the MCPA or for any known and persistent conspiracy to violate the MCPA.

The other side:

FOX 2 spoke to one of the employees at the station earlier this year who said customers can always buy their gas, "somewhere else."

The Source: Information for this story is from the Michigan Attorney General's office, previous coverage and an interaction with a reporter and a gas station employee.

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