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The Brief Dem candidate for Michigan governor Jocelyn Benson is responding to a political ad from Rep. John James claiming she stands with those who say "America Deserved 9/11." James posted the ad on social media to 203K views, themed around the 9/11 attacks. Benson responded to James' ad, stating that she would never "campaign with anyone who says something so reprehensible."



Two candidates for Michigan governor are in a heated back-and-forth on social media after Republican John James posted a video attacking Democrat Jocelyn Benson, claiming she "stands with a radical left that says America deserved 9/11."

Big picture view:

The political ad, which has over 203K views on X, formerly known as Twitter, ends with archival footage of the North Tower of the World Trade Center on fire.

It is not the first attack ad with a similar tone amid the chaotic Michigan political landscape, as Republican Senate Candidate Mike Rogers has also attacked Democrat Abdul El-Sayed, using 9/11 theming.

Benson responded to James' ad, stating that she would never "campaign with anyone who says something so reprehensible."

John James would then send a response post, telling Benson to "prove me wrong."

Where does the comment "America Deserved 9/11" come from?

British Columbia , Canada - 13 May 2026; Hasan Piker, Streamer & Creator, Night, at a press conference during day two of Web Summit Vancouver 2026 at Vancouver Convention Centre in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo By Sam Barnes/Web Summit via Sports Expand

Dig deeper:

"America deserved 9/11" was said by far-left social media influencer Hasan Piker in 2019. The comment was made during a livestream where he was reacting to comments by then-Rep. Dan Crenshaw about U.S. foreign policy and military involvement overseas.

The influencer would later state that the United States' foreign policy contributed to conditions leading to the September 11th attacks.

Piker throughout the years actively participated in Democratic campaigns across the U.S., including with Abdul El-Sayed during the primaries.

El-Sayed has rejected Piker's 2019 comment, and distanced himself from the influencer.

Republicans across the country have used Piker's word as ammo to criticize and attack Dem candidates who have had any connection to the streamer.

Reactions on Social Media

What they're saying:

Tudor Dixon, who ran in the 2022 Midterms against Governor Gretchen Whitmer, also commented on Benson's rebate to James, saying she is "literally standing with Abdul’s arm around you."

Michigan Senate Leader Aric Nesbitt also criticized Benson, asking why she hasn't endorsed Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers over El-Sayed.

What's next:

Election Day is on Nov. 3.

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