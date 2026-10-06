Lions' Campbell: 'A lot of our games are going to be this way'

Lions coach Dan Campbell faced the media Monday and tackled defensive questions about what appears to be the team's biggest shortcoming.

The backstory:

On Sunday night the Lions were beaten 32-26 by the Carolina Panthers in another showcase of the team's defensive struggles.

"We're two and two, you know, and we got one on the road at Arizona," he said. "I understand what it is, but I'm also not in panic mode, you know? We've got to get these guys better. We have to get these guys better collectively.

And some of that is the other two units picking up the slack in some areas. It's not just one unit."

As the offense struggled to keep up Sunday night, the defense showed why it ranks last in the NFL in yards allowed per game (423.8) and points allowed (31.8).

In other words, it might not be the only shootout the Lions find themselves in this season.

"Look, I think a lot of our games are going to be this way," Campbell said. "At the end of the day, we got two stops at the end of that game. We got a chance to put it away or to win it, and we weren't able to close it out."

Lions 'Have To Play Smarter'

Dig deeper:

Campbell, who has been supportive of Defensive Coordinator Kelvin Sheppard, insisted that not everything has been tried defensively.

"You're really looking at multiple coverage schemes, whether that's second and long, you are looking at third down," he said. "It's who is going to be our focus for that opponent. And who are the guys we can hang our hat on? We've got to play much smarter."

The Lions (2-2) rank 32nd against the pass, allowing 1,216 yards though four games, and 21st against the run.

Campbell said two of his biggest points of emphasis right now, are getting more turnovers and cutting out penalties.

The Lions are tied for the 10th most penalties in the league, with 31 for 227 yards.

"The starting point is, the penalties, man, it's the penalties," he said. "It's the pre-snap penalties, the discipline penalties. We're putting ourselves in a bind, you know?"

"I trust that we'll get there and that's on us as coaches. You know, it starts with me, and we're the ones who have to demand that."

Campbell said he understands the frustration of the fans but feels like the tools to improve are on the roster.

"I know there's some frustration and there's a lot of worry, there's a lot anxiety over what it is," he said. "But I'm a big believer that we can improve with what's here right now. And it's not just defense, it's us as a team."

What's next:

The Lions play at Arizona at 4:25 p.m. Sunday on FOX 2.