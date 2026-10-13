Lions' Jameson Williams wins appeal after fines over celebration

The Brief Jameson Williams has won his appeal of two fines against him for an obscene gesture. The Detroit Lions wide receiver was penalized over $25,000 for a celebration during the Buffalo Bills game on Thursday Night Football. ‘Marijuana is legal’ he said during during the appeal.



Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has won his appeal after he was fined for a celebration during the team's game against the Buffalo Bills.

Williams was initially fined more than $25,000 after making a gesture during Detroit's Thursday Night Football game two weeks ago.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Williams successfully contested appeals of $14,926 and $11,941 against him.

Williams appeals

Big picture view:

"Marijuana is legal in some states if that was the gesture he was making," argued Williams toward an appeals officer.

He denied the gesture he made was offensive.

The appeals officer asked the wideout make "every effort" to celebrate in the "best professional manner possible."