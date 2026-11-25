The Brief More than 60,000 fans will pack Ford Field on Thanksgiving for the 87th annual Detroit Lions holiday game. We play the Chicago Bears at 1 p.m. ET on CBS. To feed the holiday crowd, Ford Field expects to serve massive quantities of food, including 2,500 pounds of turkey, 2,000 pounds of mashed potatoes, 1,800 turkey legs, and 4,500 slices of pie.



More than 60,000 fans are expected to pack Ford Field on Thanksgiving for the Lions’ annual holiday game.

This is the 87th Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day game.

Lions on Thanksgiving

FILE - Aerial view of downtown Detroit and Ford Field. (Getty Images)

Big picture view:

On Thanksgiving Day, the Detroit Lions are playing the Chicago Bears at Ford Field. The game is at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

FOX 2 Lions Gameday Live will air on FOX 2 beginning at 11 a.m.

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Ford Field Thanksgiving meal

Thanksgiving Favorites Bowl. (Detroit Lions and Levy)

Dig deeper:

For those attending, here’s what’s on the menu at Ford Field, crafted by the chefs at Levy – and where to find them in the stadium:

Smoked turkey legs (Available at Lions Loyal Marketplaces)

Thanksgiving favorites bowl (Available at The Blitz near Gate A, Level 2)

Ultimate Thanksgiving pie nachos (Available at Kick-Off Classics (Section 308) and Grab N’ Go (Section 238))

Gobblin’ Game Day Brat (Available at Down & Dine (Section 230))

Ultimate Thanksgiving Pie Nacho (Detroit Lions and Levy)

Ford Field’s local restaurant partners will also showcase special seasonal items throughout the stadium, including:

Tandoori Turkey Rice Bowl or Tacos and Iced Apple Chaider from Paradise Street Eats & Biryani (Section 235)

Jerk Turkey Leg from Xav’s Caribbean Fusion (Section 135)

Biscoff Cheesecake from For the Love of Cheesecake (Henry Ford Health stand near Section 114)

Caramel Apple Boats from Bombshell Treat Bar (Section 124)

Thanksgiving Loaded Mac and Meatloaf Sliders from Cooking with Que (Meijer stand near Section 134)

Honey Roasted Cashews & Candy Corn Mix from K&R Almonds (at K&R tents throughout the concourse)

Three signature holiday team-themed cocktails will also be available at concessions and club bars:

Gummy Bear Drop: New this year featuring vodka, peach liqueur, peach purée, and lemonade with a gummy bear skewer garnish

Blazin’ Apple: Vodka blended with cinnamon whiskey and apple cider, garnished with a cinnamon-sugar donut

Roarin’ Roary: Vodka mixed with blue curaçao and lemonade and served with a lemon wheel, silver salt rim and blue candy skewer

(Images: Detroit Lions and Levy)

By the numbers:

This year, Levy anticipates Ford Field will serve:

2,500 pounds of turkey

2,000 pounds of mashed potatoes

1,800 turkey legs

1,400 pounds of stuffing

600 pounds of green beans

500 pounds of corn

100 gallons of gravy

55 gallons of cranberry sauce

4,500 slices of pie