Meth, gun, knife, open booze found during traffic stop in Grand Traverse County

Michigan State Police troopers made a startling discovery inside of a vehicle during a traffic stop in Blair Township on Aug. 22.

Troopers stopped a car for a moving violation just before noon when they discovered a 33-year-old Lake Ann man driving. His passenger, a 34-year-old man from Grawn had a large fixed-blade knife laying on the center console.

While troopers were looking at the knife, they saw the driver attempting to hide a glass pipe under his seat.

At that point, troopers searched the vehicle where they found methamphetamine, a 9 mm pistol, and an open bottle of whiskey under the driver's seat. Troopers determined the gun belonged to the driver, who did not have a conceal carry permit.