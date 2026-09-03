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Metro Detroit tornado confirmed in Marysville

By Jack Nissen
Severe Weather
Published September 3, 2026 2:54 PM EDT
Published September 3, 2026 2:54 PM EDT
Storm damage across Metro Detroit after Wednesday's severe weather
Storm damage across Metro Detroit after Wednesday's severe weather

Storm damage across Metro Detroit after Wednesday's severe weather

Madison Heights was one of the hardest hit areas from last night's storms. 

The Brief

    • A tornado touched down in St. Clair County on Sept. 2, weather service officials say.
    • It happened in Marysville around 7:19 p.m.

(FOX 2) - The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Marysville in St. Clair County on Sept. 2 around 7:19 p.m.

It was rated an EF-0, the lowest rated tornado, which is 65-85 mph. 

Tornado confirmed in Marysville

In a statement issued from the NWS on Sept. 3, the tornado touched on on Wednesday ahead of the region getting hammered with severe storms.

"A brief weak tornado tracked across portions of Marysville, Michigan in St. Clair County on the evening of September 2, 2026. Tree damage was sporadic along a narrow path between Gratiot Boulevard and Highway 29," a release said.

The peak wind speeds were 75 mph and traveled 0.35 miles.

The backstory:

Severe weather has been hammered Metro Detroit on Wednesday and Thursday, knocking out power for almost 120,000 customers at times.

Related

Michigan Severe Weather: More thunderstorms push into Metro Detroit
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Michigan Severe Weather: More thunderstorms push into Metro Detroit

More bad weather is pushing into Metro Detroit following a heavy round of thunder, lighting, and downpours that hit the region Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

The Source: The National Weather Service has been cited for this story. 

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