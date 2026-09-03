I-96 local lanes reopened after storm-caused mudslide at Schaefer

The Brief Mud and dirt from a construction site slid onto the local lanes of I-96 westbound Thursday morning. The westbound local lanes were closed from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m. this morning for cleanup. The reported mudslide was caused from downpours connected to Wednesday night's severe weather.



The I-96 westbound local lanes were reopened Thursday morning after a closure to clear a reported mudslide at Schaefer.

The backstory:

Wednesday night's heavy storms that hit Metro Detroit left plenty of impacted areas including a worksite at Fullerton near I-96.

The periods of downpours caused mud and dirt to slide down the embankment and onto the freeway, blocking local lanes on the westbound side.

Timeline:

All local lanes were closed at 1 a.m. which lasted about six hours before reopening at 7 a.m.

Efforts were underway to clear the mud from the freeway when SkyFOX flew overhead at 6:30 a.m. – see in the overhead video.

Dig deeper:

Storm damage across SE Michigan includes about 80,000 DTE Energy customers out of power Thursday morning.

The east side, including Warren and Madison Heights were among the hardest hit areas.

More storms expected

What's next:

An isolated storm is possible through midday, though the best bet once again is late afternoon and evening.

Scattered, potentially widespread storms develop, and the severe threat will be alive and well too.

Pockets of damaging winds are the greatest threat, while downpours keep localized flooding a possibility.

A slight risk (2 out of 5) remains in place through tonight.

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