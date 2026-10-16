Metro Detroit Weather: Chilly start to the weekend, rain in the mix on Saturday
FOX 2 - Enjoy the warmth if you’re up early because temps tank as the day rolls on.
Timeline:
We’ll wind up in the 50s with a wind, you’ll notice. Add in occasional rain showers, and the day winds up a little less than ideal.
The rain ends this evening and skies clear tonight. By tomorrow morning, we’ll find ourselves in the 30s.
A chill hangs in the air all weekend long, but Sunday afternoon isn’t looking so bad.
Next week looks downright delightful: cool mornings, warm afternoons and plenty of sun in between.
The Source: This forecast is from Weather Authority Alan Longstreet.