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Metro Detroit Weather: Chilly start to the weekend, rain in the mix on Saturday

By
FOX 2 Detroit
Weather Forecast
Published October 16, 2026 7:25 AM EDT
Published October 16, 2026 7:25 AM EDT
Chilly start to the weekend
Chilly start to the weekend

Chilly start to the weekend

Alan Longstreet has the forecast. 

FOX 2 - Enjoy the warmth if you’re up early because temps tank as the day rolls on. 

Timeline:

We’ll wind up in the 50s with a wind, you’ll notice. Add in occasional rain showers, and the day winds up a little less than ideal. 

The rain ends this evening and skies clear tonight. By tomorrow morning, we’ll find ourselves in the 30s. 

A chill hangs in the air all weekend long, but Sunday afternoon isn’t looking so bad. 

Next week looks downright delightful: cool mornings, warm afternoons and plenty of sun in between. 

The Source: This forecast is from Weather Authority Alan Longstreet. 

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