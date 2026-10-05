Metro Detroit weather: Cool – but sunny start to the week Monday

Happy Monday morning. Waking up temperatures were in the mid to upper 40s to lower 50s underneath the mostly clear sky.

Timeline:

Expect to see a seasonal day in the mid-60s with mostly sunny skies, taking us through the afternoon.

We get chilly tonight with lows in the lower 40s with some outlining areas in the upper 30s.

There could be some patchy frost developing in isolated spots.

We see temperatures trending a bit warmer as we head through the rest of your work week, with the high on Tuesday.

We will peak in the upper 60s and we're back to the mid 70s as we had through Wednesday afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

Quiet and warm – through the end of the week and through this upcoming weekend!

The Source: This forecast is from Weather Authority Stephanie Mead.

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