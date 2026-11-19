The Brief This Sunday the Lions go for six wins in a row against Tampa Bay. It is the first full game without star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson after his season-ending ACL injury. The Lions defense returns a familiar face in safety Kerby Joseph, who is back from last year's injury.



The Lions are going for six wins in a row on Sunday back on North American soil.

Big picture view:

Last week saw the Lions hammer the Patriots in Munich, Germany but suffered a steep price with Aidan Hutchinson's injury.

On Sunday Detroit (7-2) battles visiting Tampa Bay (3-6) at Ford Field.

The season so far

The backstory:

The Lions continue to battle in the ultra-competitive heavyweight NFC North, tied for first place at 7-2 with the Vikings and Bears. Last-place Green Bay sits at 6-4.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers – which began 0-4 – somehow are tied for second place at 3-6. Tampa is only one game behind first-place Carolina in the NFC South.

Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield is questionable to play and may miss the game.

Oddsmakers at most major sports books have the Lions as -6.5 point favorites to win.

How to watch the Lions

Lions on FOX 2 Sunday:

Pregame: Get ready for the big day by watching Lions Game Day Live at 10 a.m.

FOX Pregame kickoff: Get ready for all of Sunday's NFL action at 11 a.m.

Game time: Watch the Lions battle the Bucs on FOX 2 with kickoff at 1 p.m.

Sports Works at 11 p.m. brings you post-game analysis, news and interviews with the Lions and coach Dan Campbell.

Defense gets Kerby Joseph back

What they're saying:

Amid all the defensive ups and downs this season, a gut-punch from the football gods was felt after Hutchinson's season-ending knee injury last week.

But as the front seven loses a key piece, the back four is getting one back with Kerby Joseph.

Joseph is set to make his season debut Sunday, and along with Brian Branch, restores the Pro Bowl safety duo back together for the first time in nearly a year.

"He's done a good job. The knee has responded well, the plan is to get him going," Campbell said. "We're gonna let him play."

Campbell said he doesn't think Joseph will have any restrictions unlike how the team handled the return of Branch, which included a "pitch-count" or limited number of snaps.

"We were being very conservative with Branch and probably could have started him a week sooner than we did. But (with) Kirby, (we said) let's start it a week earlier," he said. "We got reps, we got time. So is there a pinch count? Yeah, but not like what Branch had his first game. So I think we're gonna be able to get a little bit more out of Kirby here."

Life after Hutch

Dig deeper:

The defense also receives its first test following the loss of Hutchinson, as the Patriots didn't pose much of a threat with star quarterback Drake Maye out injured last week.

Campbell said he believes there is more depth on the defensive line than in 2024, the last time Hutchinson suffered a season-ending injury mid-season.

Although he also freely admitted there is no easy way to replace Hutchinson with any one player because of what he means to the defense and the team.

"We are much better equipped than we were then. That's the reason why we have the depth that we have in that room … and so we feel really good about that room, you know?: Campbell said. "We need even a little bit more (from everyone). Derrick Moore, hey, he looks good, he's improving. We need more. Gil Howard, we need more, Tyliek, we neede more. The good news is those guys are improving, they're getting better.

"We've got a ton of faith in those guys. And so yeah, we'll be able to handle this."