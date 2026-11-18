Lions coach Dan Campbell didn't mince words when talking about the Aiden Hutchinson ACL injury celebrating a sack in Munich which has ended his season: It stinks.

Big picture view:

Campbell was asked about the run of bad luck with injuries hitting the defense - including Hutchinson and Jack Campbell two weeks ago. He said the mission is to pick up the slack with no time to feel sorry for themselves.

"I think there's times where, if you're not careful, you lay in bed at night, and you start thinking about all the what-ifs, and at some point, you just become a miserable piece of (expletive), and I'm not gonna do it, man. We're not doing it," he said. "It's time to move on. We have to. And what has happened with Jack Campbell and with Hutch now, will not be in vain. We can't allow it to."

Aiden Hutchinson injury

Hutchinson tore his ACL after sacking Patriots quarterback Drake Maye during the Lions win over New England in Germany Sunday.

Campbell believes Hutchinson will attack rehab like he did in 2024 after a broken leg against the Cowboys ended his season early.

" It's unfortunate. I hate it for him. You know, certainly for us, being selfish. It's hard for us to just to swallow it right when it happens," the coach said. "It's gonna require a lot out of everybody. One guy cannot pick up the slack of Aiden Hutchinson. But we have enough here to weather this storm and rise above it."

Celebrations under the microscope

What they're saying:

It's not the first time this has happened to a standout defensive player for the Lions.

Back in 2014 linebacker Stephen Tulloch celebrated a sack and tore his ACL. That same year, Bears linebacker Lamarr Houston also tore his ACL celebrating a sack.

Campbell made it clear, celebrations won't be banned – but backflips aren't exactly encouraged, either.

"Are you telling me don't celebrate anymore? I don't want to make some big deal of this. It is what it is," he said. "You've got to be smart about it, but sometimes things happen."

The coach then revealed he was injured celebrating during his playing days. Campbell said he pumped his arm and thinks he tore his bicept.

" I didn't tell anybody you keep playing I was fortunate because it wasn't a leg," he said. "I don't think we need to have some big PowerPoint and lesson about how to celebrate, how not to celebrate. Guys, let's be smart. You know, understand what it is. Don't put yourself in jeopardy."

Just the ACL?

Dig deeper:

Many have speculated that Hutchinson's recovery would be more complicated with additional knee damage.

Early indications are that it is just an ACL, but there could be more damage, Campbell said.

"There's a little bit more in there, could be, yeah," he said. "I mean it sounds like there's little bit in there. I don't know how significant all that is and some of you're not going to know until you go in there and actually do the procedure."

Campbell said he expects surgery to take place within the next week or two.

Kirby returns

What's next:

The Lions host the Buccaneers (3-6) on Sunday – and will have a familiar face back on defense.

Standout safety Kirby Joseph is expected to make his long-awaited return from injury.

"He's done a good job. That's why I'm glad we started his clock, whatever that's been, two weeks ago, going on three, so that we could ramp him up, get him work, see how the knee responded," he said. "The knee has responded well. The plan is to get him going. We're going to let him play."

When fellow safety Brian Branch made his return, there was a "pitch count" with a limited amount of plays.

Campbell says the plan will be a little more aggressive with Joseph.

"is there a pitch count? Yeah, but not like what Branch had his first game," he said. "So I think we're gonna be able to get a little bit more out of Kirby here."