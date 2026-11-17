The Brief De'Andre Booker is on trial for murdering Ashley Elkins, whose body has never been found. The trial is continuing Tuesday. Opening statements and the first testimony was on Friday.



The trial for a Roseville man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend continues on Tuesday.

You can watch in the video player above, and read more from the first day in court last week here.

De’Andre Booker trial

De'Andre Booker, left, Ashley Elkins.

The backstory:

De’Andre Booker of Roseville is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, 30-year-old Ashley Elkins, last year.

Her body was never found, but the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office charged Booker citing a mound of circumstantial evidence.

He’s charged with:

First-degree murder

Tampering with evidence

Dead bodies - disinterment/mutilation

Concealing the death of an individual

Lying to a peace officer

Ashley Elkins' sister testifies

Timeline:

Aniya Elkins took the stand as the last witness during the morning session.

Aniya is 12 years younger than Ashley and said that she was one of the last people to see her alive after spending the night at her house.

On January 2nd, Aniya said that Ashley told her she was going to run errands, before leaving at 8 a.m.

At 10 a.m. she said that her mother and her were concerned that they had not heard back, adding that she had texted Ashley numerous times and that she usually responded within five minutes.

The next message that she received from Ashley's phone said she was going to Super Kelly Beauty Supply, which would be a normal stop for her, as a sometime hairdresser.

But what concerned Aniya, she said, was that the full name was used in the text.

"Her telling me that she was going to Super Kelly beauty supply kind of like, alarmed me," she said. "Because we don't just say it. (We say) like, 'We're going to the beauty supply.'

"We'll know which one she goes to, because like I said, we all go to the same one."

On Jan. 3 Aniya and her mother went to Booker's apartment and found some broken glass outside and inside the building. They found the door unlocked but did not see any items of Ashley's inside.

This contradicted earlier police testimony that Ashley's fur-lined coat was found on a couch inside.

Testimony took a detour when Booker's defense attorney Robbie Lang asked about Marcel Sanchez and if Ashley, 30, was dating him.

Aniya said no, that he was just a friend – adding she would know if Ashley was dating anyone.

Lang then asked if she would know if Ashley had invitations on her phone to all-women sex parties. A quick objection by the prosecution followed, with the judge sustaining it.

"I wanted to show these photographs that were taken from Ashley Elkins' own cell phone, to show that they do not know that she was living a different life," he said.

The judge ruled it was not relevant, shutting Lang down.

Police testimony

What they're saying:

A Roseville police officer and a Warren police detective took the stand in morning session of the hearing.

Officer Michael Quaranta said that in talking to Ashley's mother, the location services turned off and on all day, Jan. 2, 2025.

On Jan. 3rd, he said police pinged her phone, using hits from cell towers to get a clue to her location. The closest ping was 449 meters in the area of 11 Mile and Gratiot.

Police interviewed LaShawn Ross who found Booker's phone. After insisting she discovered it outside his apartment, she later admitted she got it from inside his apartment.

DoorDash info found on the phone showed Booker ordered bleach, gloves and trash bags to his Hampton Courts apartment on Pinehurst, Quaranta said.

Search history also featured homeless shelters in Flint, how to get from Flint to Ohio. Is there any way to open a iPhone without the passcode, and can you ping a dead iPhone, he said.

Detective Daryl Vagiano said that inside the apartment during a welfare check, Elkins' fur-lined puffy coat was found on the couch.

A bottle of bleach was found on a sink, rubber gloves on the couch and trash bags. A search of the dumpster outside for evidence turned up nothing, he said.

Roseville police searched the apartment and later found blood in the bathroom.

Dig deeper:

Prosecutors alleged in a pretrial that he made alarming internet searches before Elkins disappeared, and ordered 30-gallon garbage bags, 43 ounces of bleach and latex gloves.

Authorities also said evidence linking Booker to Elkins' death, including blood, was found in his apartment.

Timeline:

Prosecutors say Elkins and Booker dated for about a year and ended their relationship around August 2024. They say Booker then got "obsessive" and "couldn't let Ashley go."

Elkins was reported missing in early January 2025 and police began investigating.

Prosecutors first charged Booker with lying to police days after investigating the case. He was charged with her murder four weeks later .

He was found competent this summer to stand trial.

Earlier this week, a jury was seated. His trial began with opening statements on Nov. 13, 2026.

READ MORE: Ashley Elkins ex-boyfriend’s murder trial begins

Murder defendant doesn't show up to trial

Dig deeper:

Honorable Teri Lynn Dennings said Friday morning Booker did not want to be present at the trial.

Who is Ashley Elkins?

Elkins, a 30-year-old mother of two, hasn’t been seen since Jan. 2, 2025 .

Her family said she was last seen running errands that day. The last message she sent was to her sister about heading back from the beauty store.

As the family tried to contact Ashley, her family said her cell phone pinged at a Roseville address where her family said her ex-boyfriend lives.