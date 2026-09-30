Metro Detroit weather: Rain chances increase Wednesday night

A quiet start to our Wednesday morning with temperatures in the upper 50s.

Timeline:

Expect increasing clouds as we had through the afternoon with her high temperatures reaching the low 70s today.

Our rain chances begin to increase as we had into tonight just after dinner time, with low temperatures falling into the upper 50s.

Rain chances will continue as we had throughout the day on Thursday with dry time in between as well.

High temperatures will continue to warm into the upper 70s rain chances will begin to increase Thursday night into early Friday morning with moderate to heavier pockets of some rain overnight.

Rain quickly moves out early Friday morning leaving behind about 3/4 of an inch to upwards of around an inch of rain.

High temperatures two will begin to cool with highs by Friday in the upper 60s.

We start the first weekend of October with highs in the 60s with a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

Highs will remain in the 60s to start off next week with dry time throughout midweek.

The Source: The forecast is from Weather Authority Stephanie Mead.

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