The Brief Sugar Loaf will reopen to the public as a scenic area on Oct. 9. The shuttered ski resort, which closed in 2000, has been restored as a haven for hiking, mountain biking, and viewing. The Leelanau Conservancy raised $8 million to help revitalize the site.



Years since it shuttered, freezing Northern Michigan history in time, Sugar Loaf is scheduled to reopen in early October.

With the help of millions of dollars in fundraising, the Leelanau Conservancy says the Sugar Loaf Scenic Area will hold its grand opening on Oct. 9.

Sugar Loaf Reopens

Big picture view:

The revitalization of Sugar Loaf has been in the works for years, requiring the nonprofit to hit their $8 million fundraising goal. The conservancy reached that threshold well before the deadline.

The plans for the 285-acre property don't include the ski resort that once drew visitors from all over the region.

Instead, mountain biking and hiking trails will make up a big chunk of the recreational opportunities for the rehabilitated area.

"It's an iconic property," said Brighid Driscoll, of the conservancy. "We're always working on different land protection projects, but we have never had one at this scale."

The backstory:

Once a popular spot to recreate, Sugar Loaf had offered beautiful views of Lake Michigan as a backdrop to those exploring and skiing the site since 1947.

It was considered one of the most popular resorts in the Midwest before operations ceased at the turn of the millennium.

According to the Leelanau Conservancy, the old ski infrastructure, including the chair lifts, have been removed.

"The cleanup work is done. The vision prioritizes restoration and recreation. Now we’re in the home stretch of raising final funds to complete the transformation. To build trails that last, create facilities that welcome everyone, and establish stewardship that will keep Sugar Loaf thriving for generations," reads the nonprofit's website.

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When will it reopen?

What's next:

The scenic area opening will take place at 5 p.m. on Oct. 9. Conservancy staff, board members, and the community are invited to attend.

More details can be found here.