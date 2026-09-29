Arrest made in Detroit shooting that killed three, injured four

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The Brief A suspect is in custody after a mass shooting in Detroit over the weekend. Three people died, and four others were injured in the shooting. The deceased victims were all over the age of 30. Police Chief Todd Bettison said a suspect in Sunday’s mass shooting is now in custody and a warrant is expected to be sent to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.



One person is in custody days after a mass shooting in Detroit left three people dead.

What they're saying:

Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison said a suspect in Sunday’s mass shooting is now in custody and a warrant is expected to be sent to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

Mass shooting at strip club-like location

The backstory:

Three people died, and four others were injured in the shooting. The deceased victims were all over the age of 30.

The victims that suffered non-life-threatening injuries were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover.

Bettison said on Monday the address where the shooting occurred had previously been on police’s radar. Officers had been called to the Prest Street address seven times for service since the beginning of the year, he said.

Officials say there was already an investigation into the address. The police chief described the location as having "dancing-type activities" similar to a strip club.

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Around 7:30 a.m., gunfire was reported on Prest Street between Chalfone and Eaton. According to Detroit police, it was Shotspotter technology that led police to the home.

According to police, reported "strip club" activity had been ongoing at the home for 20 years.

"They can call it what they want," said Mandy, a friend of the victim. "Everyone that knows this house knows it was love here. It was love here, family, friends, and love. Channel 2 ain’t never been here."

Another friend of one of the victims believes they were trying to de-escalate the situation before it turned more violent.

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