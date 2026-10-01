Metro Detroit weather: Scattered showers Thursday

Happy October 1st!

We start the month off on a damp note with light showers around through the morning commute, but very mild with temperatures already in the mid-60s.

Timeline:

We have a mild day on tap for us with highs in the mid 70s with a mostly cloudy sky taking us through the afternoon with a few spotty light showers.

A better chance of rain arrives late this evening and into the overnight hours with pockets of some heavier rain at times.

Rain should be gone by early Friday morning, leave them behind around 3/4 of an inch to upwards of around an inch of rain.

Temperatures by the end of the week look too cool to the upper 60s With better conditions through the afternoon and evening hours on Friday.

This weekend feels a whole lot like fall with high temperatures in a low, mid-60s with dry weather both Saturday and Sunday.

Expect to see that cool weather continue through next week with a lot of dry time.