Cornell fraternity alleged gang rape: Southeast Michigan man named among others in lawsuit

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The Brief A man from St. Clair County has been named in the Cornell University fraternity gang rape case. Scott Kretzschmar from Casco Township was one of the seven men accused in the lawsuit.



A man from Southeast Michigan was named in the lawsuit accusing seven fraternity members at Cornell University in New York of gang rape in 2024.

Cornell fraternity gang rape allegations

The backstory:

A 101-page lawsuit was filed against Cornell University, Chi Phi fraternity organizations, Tri Delta organizations, a nightclub and several Cornell students. The victim, only identified as Jane Doe, filed the suit in September 2026 saying she was sexually assaulted in October 2024.

Her suit says the assault occurred after she was pressured into snorting ketamine, smoking marijuana and drinking alcohol, to the point where she was incapable of consenting to sex.

The woman reported the incident to Cornell’s campus police department, but the local district attorney’s office opted not to prosecute anyone at the time.

It reopened the criminal investigation Monday as public outrage built over the woman’s allegations.

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The Cornell fraternity members accused of rape

The men named and accused in the lawsuit were listed as:

Matthew Ingalls

Jonathan Newell

Winston Lee

Gillio Lopes

Diego Sarabia

Scott Norris

Scott Kretzschmar

One of them, Kretzschmar, is from Casco Township in St. Clair County. He played football for the Marine City Mariners while in high school, according to a 2021 article from Times Herald in Port Huron.

FOX 2 used a service called ‘Nexis’ to search the entire country for anyone with the name Scott Kretzschmar. The search yielded eight results, but only one matched the correct age for Kretzschmar, which showed a former home address in Casco Township.

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