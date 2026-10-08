Metro Detroit weather: Cool fall temps continue, warm-up coming Saturday

It’ll be a cooler finish to the week, but another warm-up is coming as Saturday’s temps soar. And it’s not like the next couple of days are so bad either.

Timeline:

It’s worth noting that tonight’s temps drop into the 40s, not quite frosty, but a dip you’ll notice.

Hurricane Isaias makes landfall along the Gulf Coast late Friday, bringing damaging winds and flooding rain.

It weakens quickly once it moves over land before eventually tossing some rain our way Sunday.

The latest data keeps local amounts minimal, but we’ll watch over the next couple of days for potential changes.

Temps dip with it, but the 70s sneak back in Monday.