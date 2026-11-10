Metro Detroit weather: Warmer for Tuesday before chillier temps move in

A taste of early spring today before we return to fall.

Timeline:

Temperatures will soar above the norm today with highs in the 60s.

Keep in mind our average high for this time of the year is 51 degrees. The extreme is the record set of 77 degrees in 2020.

Sun and clouds today, dry weather prevails. But a with change is on the way for Wednesday.

Veteran’s Day starts out dry and cooler with winds shifting to the northwest.

Lows will be back in the 30s. Afternoon high, closer to seasonal, around 53 degrees.

Rain is expected to move in for the latter part of the day.

Rain extends into Thursday and Friday with morning lows both days getting close to freezing.

The upper atmosphere will be cold enough to support a few flakes mixing in both days.

The weekend looks to be dry and cold with highs only in the 40s.

Overnight lows will stay consistent, in the 30s.