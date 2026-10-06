The Brief Michigan reports a 30% increase in absentee ballot returns from 2022. So far, more than 200,000 mail-in ballots have been returned with just four weeks out from the 2026 midterms. More than 2 million absentee ballots have been requested.



Michigan is one month away from the November midterm election.

So far, more than 200,000 ballots have been submitted in the lead-up to Nov. 3.

Michigan early voting

By the numbers:

As of Oct. 6, 201,909 absentee ballots have been submitted.

That's 2.7% of Michigan's registered voters.

According to the Michigan Voter Dashboard, 2,047,983 absentee ballots were requested this election cycle.

Putting in context:

Compared to the 2022 midterm election, the number of absentee ballots returned this cycle is a 30% increase from four years ago.

That comes out to about 46,000 more votes being cast in October 2026 and October 2022.

What they're saying:

"Voting by mail is secure, convenient, and the constitutional right of every eligible Michigan voter," said Deputy Secretary of State Aghogho Edevbie. "With just one month left before Election Day, there’s still time to register to vote and request a mail ballot. If you have already received a mail ballot, be sure to return it by mail, at a ballot drop box, or to your local clerk’s office. Voters who prefer to cast their ballots in person can take advantage of at least nine days of early voting or vote at the polls on Election Day. No matter which voting method you choose, your ballot will be handled securely and counted accurately."

November election days to know

Timeline:

Here are the important dates to know ahead of the election:

Thursday, Sept. 24: 40 days before the election, absentee ballots are distributed

Monday, Oct. 19: Last day to register to vote by mail or online

Tuesday, Oct. 20: Voters may only register in-person at local clerk’s office

Saturday, Oct. 24–Sunday, Nov. 1: Early voting period

Tuesday, Nov. 3: Election Day

Related article

When does Michigan early voting start?

Local perspective:

The early voting period was enacted as part of a ballot measure approved by Michigan voters in 2022. Since 2024, voters have been given a week to cast their ballot before election day.

The early voting period begins the second Saturday prior to Election Day, and ends the Sunday before an election.

That means here in Michigan, the early voting period will begin Saturday, Oct. 24 and end Sunday, Nov. 1.

What's on my ballot?

Want to learn more about what's on your ballot? You can fill out information on the secretary of state's website here.