The Brief Fall colors are starting to peak around Michigan. The state has thousands of miles of trails to hike and roads to drive to see them. While the most immaculate sights might be hours away by vehicle, there are great views just outside Southeast Michigan as well. The peak colors for northern Michigan are in late September and early October, while the southern part of the state can expect the same colors in late October.



The fall colors are just about to arrive. For some in Michigan, the peak is just about to arrive for those in the most northern reaches of the state. Further south, the seasonal change is only beginning.

The autumnal transition is upon us and there are several ways to best see Michigan's fall colors this September and October.

Best Michigan fall color hikes

Michigan is home to more than 14,000 miles of state-managed trails that cover its lakefronts, forests, and mountains. In short, Michigan is "the trail state" according to the Department of Natural Resource's Tim Novak, who manages the network.

Some trace the winding path of rivers while others stretch across the entire peninsula. His recommendations for Michigan's best fall color hikes are:

Paint Creek Trail in northeast Oakland County. The 8.9-mile through Rochester, Rochester Hills, Oakland Township, Orion Township, and Lake Orion. It is part of the Iron Belle Trail

White Pine Trail in west Michigan that links Comstark Park near Grand Rapids to Cadillac. The 92-mile paved trail is the state's second longest rail-trail.

Betsie Valley Trail is just south of Sleeping Bear Dunes that stretches through Benzie County, from Frankfort to Thompsonville.

Highbanks Trail is for those hoping to see the colors along the Au Sable River. It hugs the beloved feature that reaches Oscoda with stops at Lumberman's Monument and Iargo Springs.

Warren Woods travels through Warren Dunes State Park in Southwest Michigan, meandering through a beech and maple forest. That means plenty of reds and yellows to enjoy.

Iron Ore Heritage in the Upper Peninsula is part of a network of access points around the Marquette area, following the iron range with options for biking, walking, running, and off-road vehicles as well.

Escarpment Trail is an option for those willing to make the trek to one of the state's more remote portions: the Porcupine Mountains. Novak's favorite trail to hike, it offers stunning views as well as a vantage of the Lake of the Clouds.

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Fall color roadtrips in Michigan

Don't want to hike to see the colors? Fortunately, Michigan is prepared for all kinds of travelers.

That includes plenty of scenic road trips. Jill Halperin at MyMichiganBeach.com says the state "is so good at taking your breath away" and that's thanks to the diversity of nature available to its residents.

An estimation of when fall colors will peak in Michigan. Courtesy of My Michigan Beach & Travel.

Lower Peninsula drives

West River Road that follows the Au Sable River provides many of the same pleasant sights as the Highbanks trail. It includes wonderful overlooks of the river and the rolling landscape around it.

M-22 in Old Mission Peninsula in the state's northeastern corner offers vantages of major water bodies on both sides of the land. It provides access to Traverse City, lighthouses, and stunning wineries.

Further to the south continues M-22, as well as M-31, which hugs the west Michigan border and travels through bucolic communities like Ludington, Grand Haven, Manistee.

Upper Peninsula drives

The Keweenaw Peninsula is about as far north as one can get in Michigan while traveling by vehicle. The Brockway Mountain Overlook near Copper Harbor offers some of the best views of the state.

M-123 on the eastern side of the Upper Peninsula offers access to Whitefish Point in Newberry County.

When do Michigan fall colors turn?

Halpin's website, MyMichiganBeach.com provides several color reports from around the state, giving residents the most up-to-date forecast in Michigan.

The report includes weather information, the location, and the percentage of trees that have reached their peak colors. On the official start of fall, Copper Harbor in the Keweenaw Peninsula, Munising, Paradise and Tahquamenon Falls, as well as Mackinaw City are all "approaching peak."

Some areas of the Lower Peninsula are also seeing their most vibrant colors peaking, including Gaylord, Petoskey, and Oscoda.