Comerica Park's new name expected to be announced today by Fifth Third Bank

The Brief Comerica Park is expected to get a new name in an announcement scheduled for 3:15 p.m. today. Fifth Third Bank bought Comerica Bank last October, leading many to believe Fifth Third will be in the title. The Tigers opened the park in the year 2000 after leaving Tiger Stadium.



Monday afternoon, the home of the Detroit Tigers is changing – in name only – in an expected announcement by Fifth Third Bank.

The backstory:

The name change is brought on by the acquisition of Comerica Bank by Fifth Third in a $10.9 billion all‑stock acquisition last October.

With the current baseball season not quite over, the expected change will take place for the upcoming 2027 year.

Comerica Park Renaming

What's next:

The new moniker may carry Fifth Third in it, but the name Fifth Third Field is already taken by the Toledo Mud Hens' home ballpark. The Mud Hens are the Tigers' Triple-A Minor League affiliate.

It will be the first name change in the history of Comerica Park, which opened as the new home of the Tigers in 2000.

Nicknamed "The Copa" by some, the name has been a constant amid an environment of rotating professional stadium name changes since 2000.

That Time Comerica Wasn't So Popular …

The last time a name change was floated for Comerica Park came when Comerica Bank moved its headquarters from Detroit to Dallas in 2007.

The departure, which then-Governor Jennifer Granholm and former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick called "sudden and unexpected," sparked a fierce backlash by Michiganders.

Naming rights however are contractually locked in, and emotions eventually simmered.

Comerica Park Announcement Today

FOX 2 will carry the announcement at 3:15 p.m. today, watch it here.

Watch FOX 2 Detroit Live: