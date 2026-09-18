Michigan State Police wants families to prepare for emergencies with these tools
FOX 2 - September is recognized as Emergency Preparedness Month both nationally and in Michigan.
What you can do:
Michigan State Police has a list of checklists for families in the event of an emergency, but it starts with first having a plan.
Before an emergency happens, MSP suggests sit down with family members and plan how you will contact each other, where to go for a meet-up location and what you will do.
- Sign up for local alerts
- Make a plan for you and your family (don't forget your pets).
- Build an emergency preparedness kit.
Making A Plan
Let everyone in the family know on emergency cards the neighborhood and regional evacuation locations and plans. It also helps to have an out-of-town contact with information on how to reach them.
Having family member information cards including phone numbers, Social Security Numbers and medical information like illnesses or prescriptions are also key.
Write down where your family spends the most time: work, school, and other places you frequent.
Schools, daycare providers, workplaces, and apartment buildings should all have site-specific emergency plans that you and your family need to know about.
Building A Kit
- Water, one gallon of water per person per day for drinking and sanitation
- Food, at least a three-day supply of nonperishable food
- Battery-powered radio and a NOAA
- Weather Radio with tone alert, and extra batteries for both
- Flashlight and extra batteries
- First aid kit
- Whistle to signal for help
- Infant formula and diapers, if you have an infant
- Moist towelettes, garbage bags, plastic ties for personal sanitation
- Plastic sheeting and duct tape to shelter-in-place
- Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities
- Can opener for food (if kit contains canned food
- Local maps
Auto Emergency Preparedness Kit
- Jumper cables, flares, or reflective triangle
- Flashlight with extra batteries
- First aid kit
- Food - non-perishable food such as canned food and protein-rich foods, like nuts and energy bars
- Drinking water
- Manual can opener
- Basic tool kit: pliers, wrench, screwdriver
- Radio - battery or hand-cranked
- Shovel
- Ice scraper
- Warm clothes, gloves, hat, sturdy boots, jacket, and an extra change of clothes for the cold
- Blankets or sleeping bags
- Charged cell phone and car charger
- Help sign
- If traveling with pets, include pet items
Prepare For Car Emergencies
Have a mechanic check the following on your car before an emergency:
- Antifreeze levels
- Battery ignition system
- Brakes
- Exhaust system
- Fuel and air filters
- Heater and defroster
- Lights and flashing hazards lights
- Oil
- Thermostat
- Windshield wiper equipment and washer fluid level
Pet Emergency Preparedness Kit
- Food (your pet's regular food)
- Water
- Can opener (if kit contains canned food)
- Collar with ID tag and leash/harness
- Bowls
- Medications for your pets needs
- Pet carrier labeled with your contact information
- First aid kit
- Grooming items
- Toys, bedding, and other comfort items
- Pet litter and litter box (if appropriate), newspapers, paper towels, plastic trash bags
- Contact list of pet-friendly hotels, veterinarians, and out-of-town friends and family
- Photo of your pet or ID and a photo of you with your pet
- Immunization and vet records
More Preparedness Information
During and after an emergency, it is important to stay calm. Even after an event, there may still be dangers. What seems like a safe distance or location may not be safe.
Stay tuned to your local radio and TV station and follow the advice of trained professionals. Unless told to evacuate, avoid driving to allow emergency vehicles access. What you do next can save your life and the lives of others.
Read more HERE.
The Source: Information above is provided by Michigan.gov