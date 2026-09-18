Michigan State Police wants families to prepare for emergencies with these tools

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The Brief State police wants Michigan families to have an emergency preparedness plan. September is Emergency Preparedness Month. Michigan State Police released checklists of supplies and best practices families should have at the ready.



September is recognized as Emergency Preparedness Month both nationally and in Michigan.

What you can do:

Michigan State Police has a list of checklists for families in the event of an emergency, but it starts with first having a plan.

Before an emergency happens, MSP suggests sit down with family members and plan how you will contact each other, where to go for a meet-up location and what you will do.

Sign up for local alerts

Make a plan for you and your family (don't forget your pets).

Build an emergency preparedness kit.

Making A Plan

Let everyone in the family know on emergency cards the neighborhood and regional evacuation locations and plans. It also helps to have an out-of-town contact with information on how to reach them.

Having family member information cards including phone numbers, Social Security Numbers and medical information like illnesses or prescriptions are also key.

Write down where your family spends the most time: work, school, and other places you frequent.

Schools, daycare providers, workplaces, and apartment buildings should all have site-specific emergency plans that you and your family need to know about.

Building A Kit

Water, one gallon of water per person per day for drinking and sanitation

Food, at least a three-day supply of nonperishable food

Battery-powered radio and a NOAA

Weather Radio with tone alert, and extra batteries for both

Flashlight and extra batteries

First aid kit

Whistle to signal for help

Infant formula and diapers, if you have an infant

Moist towelettes, garbage bags, plastic ties for personal sanitation

Plastic sheeting and duct tape to shelter-in-place

Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities

Can opener for food (if kit contains canned food

Local maps

Auto Emergency Preparedness Kit

Jumper cables, flares, or reflective triangle

Flashlight with extra batteries

First aid kit

Food - non-perishable food such as canned food and protein-rich foods, like nuts and energy bars

Drinking water

Manual can opener

Basic tool kit: pliers, wrench, screwdriver

Radio - battery or hand-cranked

Shovel

Ice scraper

Warm clothes, gloves, hat, sturdy boots, jacket, and an extra change of clothes for the cold

Blankets or sleeping bags

Charged cell phone and car charger

Help sign

If traveling with pets, include pet items

Prepare For Car Emergencies

Have a mechanic check the following on your car before an emergency:

Antifreeze levels

Battery ignition system

Brakes

Exhaust system

Fuel and air filters

Heater and defroster

Lights and flashing hazards lights

Oil

Thermostat

Windshield wiper equipment and washer fluid level

Pet Emergency Preparedness Kit

Food (your pet's regular food)

Water

Can opener (if kit contains canned food)

Collar with ID tag and leash/harness

Bowls

Medications for your pets needs

Pet carrier labeled with your contact information

First aid kit

Grooming items

Toys, bedding, and other comfort items

Pet litter and litter box (if appropriate), newspapers, paper towels, plastic trash bags

Contact list of pet-friendly hotels, veterinarians, and out-of-town friends and family

Photo of your pet or ID and a photo of you with your pet

Immunization and vet records

More Preparedness Information

During and after an emergency, it is important to stay calm. Even after an event, there may still be dangers. What seems like a safe distance or location may not be safe.

Stay tuned to your local radio and TV station and follow the advice of trained professionals. Unless told to evacuate, avoid driving to allow emergency vehicles access. What you do next can save your life and the lives of others.

Read more HERE.