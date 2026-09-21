Tensions flare in Metro Detroit after video of car crash spreads on the internet

The Brief A crash took place after an Arab American driver allegedly ran a red light and hit a vehicle driven by an African American female. New Era confronted the group of Muslim men after they allegedly approached the African American woman’s vehicle that was totaled in the crash. Some prominent members of the Muslim American community believe that this incident is being used to build tension between African Americans and Muslim Americans.



The controversy continues after a video went viral of a heated encounter between the activist organization New Era Detroit and members of the Arab American community.

A heated dispute caught on camera

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The heated dispute took place earlier in September in Detroit near Paul Street and the Southfield Freeway. A police investigation shows that’s where a crash took place after an Arab American driver allegedly ran a red light and hit a vehicle driven by an African American female.

Video of that exchange was posted on New Era Detroit’s Facebook page.

New Era confronted the group of Muslim men after they allegedly approached the African American woman’s vehicle that was totaled in the crash. The group of Muslim men allegedly took her purse and harassed her.

It’s also alleged that the same group pushed the Muslim woman’s vehicle to an unknown location and protected her.

"I was shocked and angry, and I wanted to find out what happened, why it happened, and my community is outraged. We are very angry about what happened. It’s unfair to put it on all Arab Americans. Whoever did it should be held accountable," said Arab American News founder Osama Siblani. "We looked at the video, immediately reached out to the woman whose car was hit, who did nothing wrong, and we offered to help make things right for her."

Concerns in both communities as the election approaches.

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Some prominent members of the Muslim American community believe that this incident is being used to build tension between African Americans and Muslim Americans and that tension could impact the upcoming election.

"Right now there are sinister hands at play because of the election, because of Abdul, because of his positioning, that are trying to divide the Arab community and the Black community," said Arab American Civil Rights League chair Nasser Beydoun.

FOX 2 reached out to New Era Detroit and was told that, out of respect for the victim, they would not be speaking to the media.

Again, the Arab American Civil Rights League says it did offer to help the victim and members are still waiting to hear back from her.

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