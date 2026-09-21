Michigan gas price average up 60 cents in 1 week

The Brief The average gas price in Michigan is about .50 cents more per gallon than the national average. It is about $4.91 on average in Michigan according to Triple-A. One year ago, the price was $3.16 a gallon for regular grade.



Michigan average gas prices continue to climb, according to Triple-A Michigan – although most of us already know from filling up.

Timeline:

Officially, the state gas price average has gone up .60 cents from $4.31 a gallon for regular to $4.91 this week.

The price in Michigan is substantially higher than the national cost per gallon, which is $4.47 according to Triple-A.

One month ago, the average price per gallon in Michigan was $4.19.

One year ago, the price was $3.16 a gallon for regular grade.

"Crude oil remains high, averaging $100 per barrel amid continued volatility in the Strait of Hormuz," per Triple-A Michigan.

The all-time high for the national average is $5.01 set on June 14, 2022.

How High Can Michigan Gas Go?

The scary question looming over the high gas prices is that the rise may not be done.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and state leaders could suspend the gas tax, which would save .52 cents per gallon, but there has been no movement on that front.

Utah, Indiana and Georgia have fully or partially suspended state gas taxes, but lawmakers in Michigan aren't budging.

Patrick De Haan, who covers gas prices for GasBuddy, warned the spike was not done. Posting updates on social media, he said diesel prices had shown "no signs of slowing" following the record they just set.

He said a 48-hour spike is expected in the states located in the middle of the country.

Rogers: Suspend the gas tax

Republican candidate for U.S. Senate called on Michigan to suspend the state and federal gas tax amid high prices.

"Lansing Democrats have made abundantly clear that they want more money out of your pocket and in the government’s. Last year alone, they raised our gas tax from 31 cents on the gallon to 51. That’s unconscionable," Rogers said.

Michigan drivers pay approximately $0.70 per gallon of gas on taxes — $0.52 is the state tax and $0.18 is the federal tax.

Why Michigan Gas Prices Are So High

The main reason for high costs at the pump is the unrest in the Middle East powered by the US-Iran conflict.

Volatility in the Strait of Hormuz has raised the price of crude oil back into the $100 per barrel range for the first time since July.

Michigan's 52.4 cents gas tax is sixth-highest in the nation, with a portion going toward road improvements.

How can I save on fuel?

Apps like GasBuddy.com help you find the station with the cheapest price per gallon, near you.

Naturally, vehicles with better fuel economy will do better on saving gas. But there are other options available.

Drive slower — especially on the highway. Fuel economy drops off steeply after hitting 50 mph.

Easing onto the accelerator can also reduce fuel consumption.

Extended idling can be a big waste of gasoline.

Give yourself extra space from the vehicle in front of you. That way, when approaching stoplights or traffic, the driver can anticipate slowing down in traffic and spend less time on the accelerator.

This might be a tough one, but air conditioning can also use up more gasoline.

Plan errands ahead of time to be more efficient with your drive.

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