Michigan gas prices setting records with fuel costs expected to rise further

The Brief Michigan gas prices are ugly and getting uglier with oil prices expected to continue rising. While regular unleaded fuel is high, it is diesel prices that are setting records. Unrest in the Middle East is the primary culprit behind the high fuel costs.



It's not pretty out there for anyone traveling to the pump.

And according to analysts, gas prices are expected to continue rising in Michigan and across the U.S., for both diesel and regular petrol.

Michigan Gas Prices

By the numbers:

Michigan's average gas prices rose to $4.54 on Sept. 16. That's up more than 10 cents from Tuesday and 30 cents from a week ago.

If you compare it to this time last year, it's an even uglier picture: gas prices were $3.12 at this time in 2025.

While that's still 70 cents away from the state record, diesel prices did hit a record on Wednesday, capping out at $6.34.

The numbers from AAA say the cheapest prices are in Wayne, Macomb, and St. Clair counties for Metro Detroit drivers, while they are higher than average in Oakland, Washtenaw, and Livingston counties.

The highest prices can be found in Marquette County, at $4.62.

Gas price trends for the U.S., Michigan, and Detroit. Credit: GasBuddy.

How high will Michigan gas prices go?

What's next:

The scary question looming over the high gas prices is that the rise may not be done.

Patrick De Haan, who covers gas prices for GasBuddy, warned the spike was not done. Posting updates on social media, he said diesel prices had shown "no signs of slowing" following the record they just set.

He said a 48-hour spike is expected in the states located in the middle of the country.

Why are gas prices rising?

Zoom out:

Global tensions in the Middle East are at the top of the list of reasons for high gas prices in Michigan.

Between continued fighting between the U.S. and Iran, hostilities in the Red Sea, as well as the recent shutdown of a pipeline in Saudi Arabia that was damaged by blasts, gas prices that continued to rise earlier this year will see another jolt, De Haan said on Sept. 14.

"New weekend attacks also knocked two additional Russian refineries offline, further straining global refined product supplies and likely offsetting any seasonal relief. Diesel prices could climb even faster in the wake of the new refinery attacks. While most of the country transitions to cheaper winter-blend gasoline this week, the scale of ongoing geopolitical escalations makes meaningful price relief unlikely in the near term. Motorists should brace for continued volatility ahead."

How can I find cheap gas prices?

Local perspective:

AAA's map of the state gives a county-by-county breakdown of where gas prices land in Michigan. You can find the link here.

GasBuddy's website also offers locations of the cheapest gas prices, which can be found here. For instance, on Wednesday afternoon, gas stations in Detroit, Southgate, and Morenci had the cheapest prices.

How can I save on fuel?

Naturally, vehicles with better fuel economy will do better on saving gas. But there are other options available.

Dig deeper:

Drive slower — especially on the highway. Fuel economy drops off steeply after hitting 50 mph.

Easing onto the accelerator can also reduce fuel consumption.

Extended idling can be a big waste of gasoline.

Give yourself extra space from the vehicle in front of you. That way, when approaching stoplights or traffic, the driver can anticipate slowing down in traffic and spend less time on the accelerator.

This might be a tough one, but air conditioning can also use up more gasoline.

Plan errands ahead of time to be more efficient with your drive.