The Brief A 3-year-old boy was found dead in Pontiac on Tuesday, police say. He died from a gunshot. Police confirmed a firearm was found in the home. The circumstances around the death are not clear, but Sheriff Mike Bouchard indicated it could be tied to an unsecured firearm.



A 3-year-old boy is dead from an apparent gunshot wound he suffered on Tuesday.

Detectives with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office have been at a residence in Pontiac for hours.

‘Someone will be held accountable’

What we know:

The Oakland County Sheriff said police are still working to determine how the child was shot.

"Our detectives are there and our forensic and our crime lab team is there because I will tell you this, someone will be held accountable for this completely unnecessary tragedy," he said at a press conference Tuesday evening.

Sheriff Mike Bouchard said officers were called to the 100 block of Maynard Court around 5 p.m.

He said a 3-year-old was found dead and that a gun had been found in the home.

Also staying at the home was a mother, a grandmother, and five children under the age of 8, including an 8-month-old.

"…preliminary information has us believing there was a weapon obviously and clearly accessible to someone that shouldn't have touched it," Bouchard said.

What we don't know:

It's not clear who fired the weapon or how they got ahold of it.

Police have also not identified the victim or his family.