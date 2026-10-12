The Brief Republican John James campaigned in Grosse Pointe on Monday as the 2026 election enters its final stretch. James spoke alongside parents and students discussing rights in schools and girls in school sports. The Michigan governor's race is the first election for an open seat to lead the state in eight years.



Republican John James made a campaign stop in Grosse Pointe as the days toward the 2026 election dwindle into its final stretch.

The event was alongside Grosse Pointe parents and students on Mack Avenue Monday afternoon, including with one parent who is suing the school district over teachers displaying rainbow flags in classrooms.

James made his pitch with just over three weeks until the midterm election. His opponent Democrat Jocelyn Benson also made campaign stops in Metro Detroit over the weekend.

James pushes parental rights in schools

Local perspective:

Shane Pruitt sued the Grosse Pointe Public Schools after the district issued a trespassing notice against him when he posted video of rainbow flags hung inside a middle school.

After spending time looking for a lawyer, the John James campaign put Pruitt in touch with a constitutional law attorney before suing the district.

Both Pruitt and Briley Lechner, a Grosse Pointe volleyball athlete spoke, during at James' event on Monday.

"(James) has the courage to speak up for us and other female athletes. I appreciate his commitment for protecting the rights and future in girls' sports," Lechner said.

Big picture view:

While parental rights and transgender students were the focus of the event on Monday, James said it was not the "centerpiece" of his education plan.

"The centerpiece of my education agenda is the kids," he said.

He said the Michigan State Board of Education and its superintendents were not accountable to the government. He pitched making sure parents had more money to get resources to their kids.

That would happen with the education freedom tax credit, which takes effect in 2027. Parents may claim up to $1,700 tax credit on their own or $3,400 jointly, according to the U.S. Education Department.

States must opt into the program before parents can apply.

2026 Michigan Governors Race

Zoom out:

James and Benson are in a tight race for governor. The election pits a Republican U.S. Congressman against the Michigan Secretary of State. While the race has not gotten as much visibility as the state's U.S. Senate campaign, it is counted among a key race for Michigan.

The state has been governed under a ‘trifecta’ of Democrats in statewide office for eight years. While the legislature has been more divided, Democrats have held seats in the Secretary of State, Attorney General, and governor's house the past two terms.

Benson and James clashed for the first time at a debate in Grand Rapids on Oct. 6.

They discussed data centers, Medicaid funding, gas prices, and the state income tax.