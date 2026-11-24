Uncle of child shot in head charged with unsafe storage, felony tampering and firearm counts
(FOX 2) - The owner of a firearm used in the accidental shooting of a Detroit 5-year-old that hospitalized him was charged with several felony counts, including one connected to Michigan's unsafe storage law.
The victim's condition is unknown, but the prosecutor referred to the shooting as non-fatal.
Detroit child shot
The backstory:
A 5-year-old was shot in the face early Friday evening, leading to a slew of calls from public officials for gun owners to secure their weapons.
The child was rushed to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the head after 4:30 p.m. in the 15720 block of Greydale Street.
The child's mother told Detroit police she was upstairs when she heard the gunshot go off.
Her three kids were downstairs at the time of the shooting. They are 2, 4, and 5 years old. Responding police officers said the weapon was missing at the time they arrived at the home.
The suspect was later taken into custody over the weekend. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor, he was arrested in Redford by the Fugitive Apprehension Team.
Uncle charged with unsafe storage felonies
Big picture view:
Twenty-two-year-old Eric Johnson Jr. was charged with several counts in connection with the shooting:
- Unsafe Storage of a Firearm Causing Serious Bodily Impairment - 10-year-felony
- Tampering with Evidence - 4-year-felony
- Felony Firearm - 2-year-felony
What they're saying:
"I can shout it from every rooftop. I can yell from every mountain. PLEASE. Safely store your weapons so our children cannot find, pick up, point, and shoot firearms. What is it going to take for everyone to get this message and act accordingly? Why do our children have to continue to get hurt or killed? This isn’t rocket science," said Prosecutor Kym L. Worthy.
What's next:
Johnson is expected in court in the 36th District Court Tuesday.
The Source: The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office and previous reporting were cited for this story.