Michigan, Tigers PA announcer injured in car crash after Wolverines-Spartans game

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The Brief The PA announcer for the Wolverines was injured after a car crash Saturday night. Linfield was injured while leaving the Big House in Ann Arbor, where the Wolverines took on the Spartans in a rivalry match-up Linfield said his car was hit by somebody, leading to his airbags to slam into him.



Zach Linfield, the PA announcer for the University of Michigan and Detroit Tigers, was injured Saturday night while leaving the Michigan State game.

Tigers, Wolverines announced injured in crash

What they're saying:

Linfield was injured while leaving the Big House in Ann Arbor, where the Wolverines took on the Spartans in a rivalry match-up. Michigan would end up losing to MSU.

Linfield said his car was hit by somebody, leading to his airbags to slam into him. He was taken to a hospital but was able to leave later that night with bruises, chemical burns, and some injured fingers.

"Super appreciative of Canton PD and Paramedics for their assistance getting me out of the car. It was a long night and I thank God I’m healthy and in super good spirits. See everybody soon - Go Blue and Go Tigers!"