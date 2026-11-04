Map results:

Click on a county in the map above and results will display. Under the map, you can also see how the county voted in the 2024 and 2020 Senate races by clicking those buttons. Previous results will display to the left.

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Abdul El-Sayed wins Michigan Senate race

Big picture view:

Abdul El-Sayed won a bitter contest for U.S. Senate to become the country's first Muslim to win the seat ever

READ MORE: Abdul El-Sayed wins Michigan's Senate seat, beating Mike Rogers

By the numbers:

El-Sayed won with a 7-point lead: 52.5% to Mike Rogers’ 45.5%.

The backstory:

The Senate race in 2024 was much closer, with Elissa Slotkin beating Mike Rogers by only 0.3 points and less than 20,000 votes.

Wayne County

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In Wayne County, El-Sayed took more than 70% of the vote Wednesday morning with more than 95% of the vote counted – beating Rogers by more than 43 points.

The backstory:

The Democratic Senate candidate won Wayne County in the previous two elections as well: Elissa Slotkin beating Mike Rogers by 31.5 points in 2024, and Gary Peters beating John James in 2020 by 37 points.

Dig deeper:

El-Sayed had a particularly strong showing in Detroit, with more than 92% of the vote to Rogers’ 5.5%, and in Dearborn, with more than 82% to Rogers’ 17%.

Cities where Rogers won on the ballot in Wayne County include Grosse Pointe Farms, Sumpter, Huron, Flat Rock, Rockwood, Gibraltar, Trenton and Grosse Ile.

Van Buren and Belleville results had not yet been returned as of 1 p.m. Wednesday.

What you can do:

To view Wayne County results by city, click on the Wayne button in the upper right corner of the map here and at the top of this article.

Macomb County

Big picture view:

In Macomb County, Rogers beat El-Sayed by 1.8 points, with Rogers getting 50.0% of the vote Wednesday afternoon.

The backstory:

Rogers won Macomb County also in 2024’s Senate race, beating Slotkin by 9.7 points. In 2020, James beat Gary Peters by 5.7 points.

Oakland County

Big picture view:

In Oakland County, El-Sayed beat Rogers by 14.4 points, getting more than 56% of the vote.

The backstory:

Oakland County has voted for the Democratic candidate in the previous two Senate elections as well, with Slotkin beating Rogers in 2024 by 12.1 points and Peters beating James in 2020 by 11 points.