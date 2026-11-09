The Brief Warmer temps are on the way early this week, with Tuesday seeing 60. Later this week, though, things turn cold. We’ll see rain Thursday evening and possibly some wet snowflakes.



Another week, another warm-up.

Temps rise and fall

Big picture view:

We’re seeing temps warm up early this week.

Though the warmup one will be followed by the coldest air of the season, and we may even toss in some wet snow by the end of the week. So, soak in the next couple of days.

RELATED: Winter 2026-27 Outlook: How much snow will Michigan get?

Wet weather later this week

Timeline:

Rain is a good bet Thursday, and by Thursday night some wet, melting snow could mix in.

This is not a snow shoveling situation. Rather, some spots may simply see a few flakes. Check out future radar in the photo above.

Measurable snowfall isn’t likely.

Cold temps ahead

By the numbers:

Temps drop in a big way by the end of the week, with highs struggling to get out of the 30s and lows falling into the 20s and 30s.

First snow in metro Detroit

Timeline:

The earliest first snow on record came on Oct. 12 in 2026.

The latest snow on record came on Dec. 29 in 1998.

The average first snow is Nov. 16.