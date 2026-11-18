The Brief Michigan wants to restrict or ban the sale of five invasive plants. The agriculture department has proposed adding the plant species to its prohibited species list. The public is invited to add input on the proposal by Dec. 18.



Round leaf bittersweet, common butterbur, lesser celandine, and water-primrose.

Those are the names of plants that Michigan wants to add to its invasive species list that is regulated by law in a bid to restrict or prohibit their proliferation in the state.

The state agriculture department released the draft proposal on Nov. 12. The public can have their say on the up until Dec. 18, 2026.

Proposed Michigan Invasive Plant List

The backstory:

There are five plants targeted by Michigan's latest order hoping to restrict or ban their spread in the state.

Each one threatens Michigan in some form, whether its economical, environmental, or the state's public health.

Round Leaf Bittersweet

Celastrus orbiculatus (Celastraceae) – Round leaf Bittersweet. Courtesy of Northwest Michigan Invasive Species Network.

Round leaf bittersweet is a perennial, deciduous and woody vine that climbs vegetation by means of twining.

It can grow up to 60 feet and includes yellow-green flowers found in clusters of two or three. It also has a bright yellowish-orange fruits. They attract birds and other wildlife, which eat the seeds inside the fruit and excrete them elsewhere.

Originally from Japan and eastern Asia, they are now found in seven different states. According to MDARD, the species grows at a remarkable pace, eventually covering entire tree canopies and topping them. This also inhibits the growth of trees.

Common Butterbur

Petasites hybridus (Asteraceae) – Common Butterbur. Courtesy of Michigan DNR, Bugwood, and CISMA

Common butterbur grows up to two feet tall and produces enormous leaves that are two feet in diameter. Its flowers include 11 to 50 tiny purple-pink individual florets arranged in a stalk.

Originally from Europe and Asia, it is now found in at least 10 different states.

It spreads through rhizomes and root fragments, as well as seeds that are easily moved around by wind and water. The massive leaves can shade out other plants. It also produces a toxin that is harmful to humans and animals.

Humans are the most common vectors for how it spreads through digging. MDARD says retailers on Etsy and Amazon that participate in plant swaps can inadvertently spread the species.

Lesser Celandine

Ficaria verna (Ranunculaceae) – Lesser Celandine/ Fig buttercup. Courtesy of Steve Guikema, Bugwood, Nancy Lincoln, and the Michigan DNR.

Lesser celandine, which is also known as fig buttercup, pilewort, and ficaire, found its way to the U.S. as an ornamental plant. It has been cultivated in the U.S. for over 100 years.

It reproduces through small vegetative clones of the plant called bulbils as well as tubers that become dislodged underground. It's recognizable by its yellow flowers with a glossy sheen.

MDARD says it can spread easily in a variety of environments, often with the unintentional help of humans. It's known to reduce biodiversity in areas it grows, before creating erosion concerns.

Like other invasive plants, it releases mildly toxic chemicals.

Creeping Water-Primrose

Ludwigia peploides (Onagraceae) – Creeping Water Primrose. Courtesy of EGLE and Bugwood.

Creeping water-primrose is recognizable by their yellow flowers with five petals that grow on stems as long as 24 meters long. Inside the flower's center capsule are dozens and dozens of seeds that enable its spread.

Native to Central America, it is now found in more than a dozen states. It's considered invasive in Washington, Oregon, New York, and Georgia.

It spreads with the help of fragments of vegetation that break off from the main body, as well as when the seeds within its fruit are moved around with the help of people and animals.

Once fully established, the plant creates dense mats that clog waterways. It also releases compounds that can stymie the growth of other plants.

Large Flowered Water-Primrose

Ludwigia grandiflora (Onagraceae) – Large Flowered Water-Primrose. Courtesy of Keith Bradley and Trevor Renals.

Similar to its cousin the creeping water-primrose, large flowered water-primrose has smooth leaves and yellow flower petals more elongated than the creeping variant.

It also has fruits with capsules containing 40 to 50 seeds. The species is a problem in Europe and has been established in 22 states. It is not in Michigan, according to MDARD.

Why restrict these plants?

Local perspective:

Adding species to the invasive plant list can reduce their spread around Michigan.

This happens by ending their introduction through the selling and trading of those targeted plants and their seeds and sprouts.

If added to the list, it will be illegal to introduce, import, transplant, sell or intentionally possess them in Michigan. If the species is already on someone's property, they will not be in violation of the order.

The proposal calls for banning both water-primrose species and restricting round leaf bittersweet, common butterbur, and lesser celandine.

What you can do:

The public is invited to give their input on the proposal through an online survey that can be found here.

The survey will be public until Dec. 18 at 11:59 p.m.