One dead in shooting at Dearborn gas station

The Brief One dead in shooting at Chillbox gas station Police still seeking suspects



Police confirmed that one person was dead, and they were still looking for the shooter after an incident at a Dearborn gas station Saturday night.

The shooting took place at the Chillbox Gas Station at 6425 N. Telegraph Road.

Police said that just before 5:30 p.m. they were called to the scene on a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found one man dead, near the gas pumps, and the shooter had fled. They said they believe it to be a targeted attack.

"Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the victim of this senseless act," Police Chief Issa Shahin said. "We are urgently asking the community for any and all information that can aid in bringing this violent shooting suspect to justice."

Multiple shots were fired. People are asked to avoid the area if possible while police investigate.

This remains an active investigation. However, police have determined no additional threats to the community.

Cpl. Dan Bartok of the Dearborn Police Department said that police responded within three minutes, and that the investigation is "very active."

"We are utilizing all the resources that are available to our department," he said. "Any act of violence in the City of Dearborn will not be tolerated."

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2241.