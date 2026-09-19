Missing 29-year-old Southfield woman found safe, police say

The Brief Christian Cook, 29, was found safe Saturday at an area hospital. Cook had been missing since Sunday after going for a walk near 11 Mile and Inkster roads. Multiple agencies searched for Cook, including using canines and tracking a scent near the Rouge River.



A published author who had not been seen in several days was found safe Saturday, Southfield police said.

What we know:

Christian Cook, 29, was found at an area hospital and is receiving medical care, police confirmed.

The backstory:

Cook went missing Sunday after going for a walk near 11 Mile and Inkster roads.

Southfield firefighters, Oakland County sheriff’s deputies and other agencies searched the area, including with canines. Authorities also tracked a scent near the Rouge River.

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What they're saying:

Cook’s family said she has mental health challenges and left without medication or identification.

"We appreciate the assistance of the community and everyone who helped share information during the search," Southfield police said in a statement.