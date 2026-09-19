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Missing 29-year-old Southfield woman found safe, police say

By Nathan Vicar
FOX 2 Detroit
Missing Persons
Published September 19, 2026 12:23 PM EDT
Published September 19, 2026 12:23 PM EDT
Search continues for missing Southfield woman
Search continues for missing Southfield woman

Search continues for missing Southfield woman

Christian Cook, 29, is a published author. She lives near 11 Mile and Inkster roads and went for a walk, which her family says she often does. They say she stopped at the nearby 7-Eleven and is believed to have been at Pebble Creek Park more than a mile away.

The Brief

    • Christian Cook, 29, was found safe Saturday at an area hospital.
    • Cook had been missing since Sunday after going for a walk near 11 Mile and Inkster roads.
    • Multiple agencies searched for Cook, including using canines and tracking a scent near the Rouge River.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A published author who had not been seen in several days was found safe Saturday, Southfield police said.

What we know:

Christian Cook, 29, was found at an area hospital and is receiving medical care, police confirmed.

The backstory:

Cook went missing Sunday after going for a walk near 11 Mile and Inkster roads.

Southfield firefighters, Oakland County sheriff’s deputies and other agencies searched the area, including with canines. Authorities also tracked a scent near the Rouge River.

Related

Search continues for missing Southfield woman who was last seen days ago
article

Search continues for missing Southfield woman who was last seen days ago

It was another day of searching for a missing woman from Southfield who went for a walk near 11 Mile and Inkster on Sunday and has not been seen since.

What they're saying:

Cook’s family said she has mental health challenges and left without medication or identification.

"We appreciate the assistance of the community and everyone who helped share information during the search," Southfield police said in a statement.

The Source: Information for this story came from previous reporting and the Southfield Police Department.

Missing PersonsSouthfield