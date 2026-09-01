Invasive moth new to US intercepted at Detroit airport
Border agents at Detroit Metro Airport made a first-in-the-nation interception earlier this year.
Moth new to US found at Detroit airport
The backstory:
In January, a search dog flagged the luggage of a passenger from Ghana during a routine inspection.
Closer examination of corn and seeds found within the luggage revealed a small, winged insect.
Dig deeper:
Specialists with the U.S. Department of Agriculture later identified the insect as a non-native straw crest moth, and said it could be potentially destructive.
Records indicate this was the first encounter with the species at a U.S. port of entry.
What you can do:
"Declaring food and agricultural items isn’t just a formality—it’s our first line of defense against threats that can devastate our crops, compromise our food supply, and destabilize our economy," said Director of Field Operations Marty C. Raybon.
The traveler, a citizen of Ghana, was advised of agricultural import requirements and released without further issue.
Straw crest moth
Big picture view:
The straw crest moth is found in Europe and parts of Africa and is known to feed on plants in the rockrose family, according to CBP.
The Source: Information in this article was taken from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which made the discovery at the Detroit airport, and from the USDA, which analyzed the insect. The CPB issued a press release on Sept. 1, 2026.