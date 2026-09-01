Invasive moth new to US intercepted at Detroit airport

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The Brief Border agents at Detroit Metro Airport intercepted a potentially destructive insect earlier this year. A small moth was found in the luggage of a traveler from Ghana, who traveled with corn and seeds. The moth was identified as a straw crest moth, and this was the first recorded encounter at a U.S. port of entry.



Border agents at Detroit Metro Airport made a first-in-the-nation interception earlier this year.

Moth new to US found at Detroit airport

The backstory:

In January, a search dog flagged the luggage of a passenger from Ghana during a routine inspection.

Closer examination of corn and seeds found within the luggage revealed a small, winged insect.

Dig deeper:

Specialists with the U.S. Department of Agriculture later identified the insect as a non-native straw crest moth, and said it could be potentially destructive.

Records indicate this was the first encounter with the species at a U.S. port of entry.

What you can do:

"Declaring food and agricultural items isn’t just a formality—it’s our first line of defense against threats that can devastate our crops, compromise our food supply, and destabilize our economy," said Director of Field Operations Marty C. Raybon.

The traveler, a citizen of Ghana, was advised of agricultural import requirements and released without further issue.

Straw crest moth

Big picture view:

The straw crest moth is found in Europe and parts of Africa and is known to feed on plants in the rockrose family, according to CBP.