Federal officials shutting down hundreds of truck driving schools combatting fraud

The Brief The U.S. Secretary of Transportation was in town with several other national leaders, unveiling the details of the program. They created the "Joint Task Force Crossroads of America," locking in on what they call illegal Commercial Driver's License schools and unvetted drivers on the highways.



Federal officials are announcing a massive enforcement operation on fraud in the commercial trucking world.

Big picture view:

The U.S. Secretary of Transportation was in town with several other national leaders, unveiling the details of the program.

They created the "Joint Task Force Crossroads of America," locking in on what they call illegal Commercial Driver's License schools and un-vetted drivers on the highways. It involves law enforcement at all levels of government tackling various forms of fraud.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is at the center of the operation. It removed more than 110 Entry-Level Driver Training providers from its registry and launched investigations across 40 states. Those probes exposed widespread compliance problems, including, but not limited to missing records, unlicensed instructors, and extreme violations—such as a fraudulent training school whose supposed classroom instruction took place inside a school bus parked in the back of a trailer.

What they're saying:

"We’re launching a nationwide audit on third party testers," said Derek D. Barrs. "Federal regulators require that CDL skills testers must conduct this in English and, however, that is not being done, and we’ve already cited almost 30,000 drivers who have been placed out of service for English language proficiency because they can’t even speak to law enforcement and roadside."

This is considered one of the largest operations of its kind in U.S. History.

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