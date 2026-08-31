Worker at Wayne Ford plant injured on the job Monday morning

The Brief A Ford worker was injured at the Michigan Assembly Plant Monday morning. The incident happened around 6 a.m. at the plant, located in Wayne. The worker was transported to a nearby hospital to receive treatment, a Ford spokesperson said.



First responder vehicles were seen at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne early Monday morning.

What we know:

Two ambulances and police cars were at the Michigan Avenue facility, at about 6 a.m. when SkyFOX flew over the scene.

A spokesperson for Ford Motor Company confirmed an incident took place and that an employee was injured.

"There was a report of an incident involving a contract employee," the spokesperson said. "Emergency responders were immediately notified, the individual was transported to the hospital to receive the care he needs, and the incident site has been contained."

What we don't know:

The nature of the incident has not been disclosed yet by Ford officials.

It is also unclear how the employee was injured.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.