Motorcyclist dead after Eureka Road crash in Taylor

The Brief A motorcyclist is dead after crashing on Eureka Road near Inkster on Thursday morning. Inkster and Eureka are currently closed as police conduct an investigation. A witness told FOX 2 that the motorcyclist was at fault and trying to pass a dump truck when he was hit.



Police are at the scene of a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist in Taylor Thursday morning.

What we know:

The rider was killed in the crash at Eureka and Inkster roads near the Romulus border.

Both roads are closed for the crash scene investigation and cleanup.

One woman told FOX 2 at the scene that the area is known for speeding, but the circumstances of this crash are unclear.

It appears the other driver involved stopped and is cooperating with police.

What we don't know:

Also stopped at the scene are two dump trucks and a Hummer, but it is unclear which vehicles were involved or if they were driven by witnesses.

One woman claiming to be a witness said that the motorcyclist was at fault and tried to go around a dump truck. While he was doing that, he was hit somehow.

Taylor police have not confirmed the details, however.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.

The Source: Information for this report was gathered at the scene of the crash.

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