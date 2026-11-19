The Brief Residents and officials in Livonia discussed the future of Flock cameras in the city. The Committee will eventually make a recommendation to the full City Council on whether to keep the cameras, tighten up the guardrails or work to get out of the deal. Thursday's committee is expected to report its findings to the full City Council on Dec. 7.



Heated moments at a Livonia city council session took place as officials listened to mounting pressure from residents to scrap the city’s contract with Flock Safety.

They say the cameras amount to major privacy violations, but the city attorney for Livonia says getting rid of the deal isn’t so simple.

Livonia residents discuss Flock cameras

Big picture view:

Livonia’s Public Safety Health and Environment Committee held a forum to hear from both the public and its police department on its current contract with Flock Safety and the future of about 25 Flock cameras across the city.

The Committee will eventually make a recommendation to the full City Council on whether to keep the cameras, tighten up the guardrails or work to get out of the deal, but the city attorney says the deal is a firm agreement with little wiggle room.

What they're saying:

Here’s some of what the public had to say:



"We cannot trust AI right now because the bad actors have it, and they are using it against us. We can’t set up mass surveillance of people. Who’s going to take over those cameras?"

"I am not opposed to technology that helps solve crimes. I’m opposed to technology becoming a substitute for good police work, and I’m certainly opposed to creating a surveillance network without strict accountability."



Meantime, Livonia Police top brass say they have taken major strides to tighten the security of the data collected by its Flock cameras by not allowing any other police department or agency to obtain the data on their own by automatically deleting data after 14 days while opting out of any data-sharing programs.

Listen.



"I want to just reiterate again the Livonia police department does not allow any other agency to search our cameras. We have opted out of nationwide look-up, statewide look-up, and all one-to-one sharing partnerships have been terminated."

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What's next:

Thursday's committee is expected to report its findings to the full City Council on Dec. 7. The City Council will make their final decision on the contract at that meeting or down the road.