Taylor couple headed to trial after baby's overdose death
A Taylor couple charged in connection with the overdose death of their 10-month-old great grandson will face a jury.
Contestant with Down syndrome voted Miss Congeniality in Miss Downriver Pageant
Alyssa Patrias had the night of her life this past weekend when she got the chance to participate in the Miss Downriver Pageant in Taylor.
Suspect called 911 with grandmother after Taylor stabbing, police say
Family and friends are distraught after their loved one was stabbed overnight in Taylor. Police have a person in custody for the stabbing but are still investigating the circumstances.
22-year-old dies after stabbing in street in Taylor
Police are investigating the stabbing death of a 22-year-old man in Taylor.
13th Annual Ride for Autism Aug. 5
Since 2005, the Ride for Autism has raised $131,000 to help several organizations focused on children affected by autism.
Police look for man who exposed himself to young girl at Hobby Lobby
Taylor Police are hoping the public can help identify a man accused of indecent exposure.
Providence Hospital donating unused food to pantry in Taylor
FOX 2's Roop Raj takes us to Providence Hospital.
Primanti Bros. Restaurant opens first in Michigan
Primanti Bros. is known for their big, two-handed sandwiches. Since 1933, Primanti Bros. has been a staple in the Pittsburgh area.
Investigation into Muslim Marine recruit's death could be from hazing
