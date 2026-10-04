Motorist fatally struck while helping after crash on Lodge Freeway

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The Brief A motorist stopped to help after a two-vehicle crash left a vehicle disabled and blocking two lanes of southbound M-10. The motorist was struck and killed after crossing the freeway to assist those involved in the initial crash. Police said drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors and the driver who struck the pedestrian remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.



A motorist who stopped to help after a two-vehicle crash was fatally struck on the Lodge Freeway in Southfield Saturday night.

The backstory:

Michigan State Police troopers responded to the crash shortly after 11:30 p.m. on southbound M-10 near 9 Mile Road.

The initial crash left one of the vehicles disabled and blocking the two left lanes of the freeway, police said.

Dig deeper:

According to police, a passing motorist stopped on the right shoulder, exited their vehicle and crossed the freeway to attempt to assist those involved in the crash.

While the motorist was providing assistance, another vehicle approaching the disabled vehicle swerved in an attempt to avoid it and struck the pedestrian.

Troopers, Southfield police and Southfield Fire/EMS immediately began lifesaving efforts, including CPR. However, the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

What they're saying:

Police said the driver who struck the pedestrian remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. There is no indication that alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

The freeway was closed during the investigation and reopened at approximately 4:30 a.m.

What's next:

The crash remains under investigation.