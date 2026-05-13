Negotiations between Corewell and Teamsters Nurses for Nurses to continue in June
(FOX 2) - Contract negotiations are expected to continue over the summer for 10,000 Corewell nurses months after approving strike authorization.
Big picture view:
The Teamsters Local 2024 Nurses for Nurses announced on Wednesday that their Bargaining Committee has met with Corewell Health East for the first time since practicing pickets were held in April and May.
This comes after the union approved a strike authorization in March after continuing negotiations since June 2025. According to the union, employees are concerned about wages, staffing levels, and health care.
Dig deeper:
Nurses for Nurses said the recent bargaining sessions were among the most productive they have had with nine tentative agreements being reached which covered:
- Jury duty
- Bereavement pay
- Management rights
- Union security
- Union leave of absence
- Attendance and reliability
- Postings
- Corrective action
The union proclaims that these agreements are uncommon in first contracts. Meanwhile, they say both sides exchanged proposals on wages, PTO and retirement.
What's next:
However, the union says their concern remains with health insurance. They say their bargaining committee is continuing to push Corewell Health East to develop additional insurance options to present for approval at their June meeting.
Bargaining will resume June 22, 23, and 24.
The Source: FOX 2 used information from Teamsters Local 2024 Nurses for Nurses and previous reporting in this story.