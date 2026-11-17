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The Brief K-9 Officer Hazel is the newest member of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Hazel is an explosive detection tracking dog. Hazel joins partner Deputy James Leidel, who lost his previous K-9 partner to cancer last January.



The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has a new member of the force.

Big picture view:

New K-9 Officer Hazel was announced late last week, partnering with partner, Deputy James Leidel.

Hazel is an explosive detection tracking dog for the sheriff's office.

Leidel and Hazel have been working hard together to successfully complete their K-9 training.

"Their dedication, teamwork, and countless hours of hard work have paid off," said Sheriff Troy Goodnough in a release. "Congratulations to Deputy Leidel and K-9 Hazel! We look forward to seeing all the great things this team will accomplish. Welcome to the MCSO family, Hazel!"

The backstory:

Leidel's previous partner, Stretch, died from an aggressive form of cancer last January.

Stretch, a 5-year-old American Labrador Retriever, was an electronic device detection expert and worked with Leidel in youth services, touching the lives of more than 5,000 children across the county, the office said.