Oakland County man wins $1 million after taking clerk's suggestion while playing the lottery

The Brief The Michigan Lottery says the words "Why not?" led to a 62-year-old Oakland County man winning $1 million win playing the Michigan Lottery’s Ruby 7s instant game. The man bought the ticket at a Speedway on South Rochester Road in Rochester. He says the prize will allow him to raise college funds for his kids



An Oakland County man is now a millionaire after a simple suggestion from a clerk.

Metro Detroit man wins $1 million playing Michigan Lottery

Local perspective:

The Michigan Lottery says the words "Why not?" led to a 62-year-old Oakland County man winning $1 million win playing the Michigan Lottery’s Ruby 7s instant game.

The anonymous player told the Michigan Lottery that he was picking out several different scratch-off tickets while he was at the store, and the clerk at the desk asked if he wanted a Ruby 7s ticket too. So he responded, "Why not?"

"I started scratching the tickets when I got in my car and went into shock when I saw a $1 million win on the Ruby 7s ticket," he said. "My daughter was with me, so I showed her the ticket, and she nearly hit her head on the roof of the car from jumping up with excitement!"

Where was the winning ticket bought?

Dig deeper:

The man bought the ticket at a Speedway on South Rochester Road in Rochester. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time lump sum payment of about $693,000.

He says the prize will allow him to raise college funds for his kids and buy a house, and of course, have some fun with the rest.